NEW YORK, Sept 7 Industrial analyst Jeff Sprague on Wednesday speculated about the possibility of a merger between industrial companies Eaton Corp (ETN.N) and Cooper Industries Plc CBE.N, and Cooper shares jumped 6.3 percent.

In a research note he called "speculative," Sprague, of Vertical Research Partners, said Cooper, with a current market capitalization of $7.2 billion, would be a big target for Eaton, but Eaton could afford such a purchase if it included an equity offering.

He suggested Eaton might offer $60 per share, or $10 billion, for Cooper, a maker of electrical products.

"Our analysis is completely speculative, but not far-fetched," Sprague said in the note to clients. "Management teams have generally stressed a preference for small bolt-ons, however we see some cases where stepping up the deal size makes sense."

Shares of both companies are "cheap," Sprague said, and investors do not have a clear understanding of Eaton's identity, a problem such a deal could solve.

Eaton declined to comment. Cooper did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Both companies' shares were higher, part of a stock market rally in which industrial shares outperformed the S&P 500 index. Cooper gained 6.3 percent to $46.24, while Eaton was up 1.9 percent at $40.81, both on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by John Wallace)