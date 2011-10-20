Oct 20 Electrical products maker Cooper
Industries Plc CBE.N reported a 13 percent increase in
quarterly profit on Thursday that slightly beat recently
lowered Wall Street expectations and gave a fourth-quarter
forecast that bracketed analyst estimates.
Cooper earned a net $160.2 million, or 98 cents per share,
compared with $141.7 million, or 85 cents per share, a year
earlier. That beat analyst estimates by 1 cent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.39 billion, slightly above
Wall Street forecasts.
Cooper warned in September that weak residential and
commercial markets would reduce its third-quarter profits and
also cited raw materials as a headwind. Inflation helped reduce
profit margins in the quarter.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)