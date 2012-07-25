July 25 Electrical products maker Cooper Industries Plc, which has agreed to be bought by Eaton Corp in an $11.8 billion deal, reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by demand from the utility and energy sectors.

Net earnings rose to $189 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $161.4, or 96 cents per share, a year before.

