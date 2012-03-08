* Q1 EPS $1.12 vs est. $1.04

* Q1 rev up 11 pct to $326.1 mln vs est. $318.2 mln

* Raises 2012 adj EPS to $4.90-$5.15 from $4.80-$5.00

March 8 Cooper Cos' quarterly profit beat market estimates for the seventh time in a row, helped by higher margins, and the medical device maker raised its full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 3 percent in aftermarket trade.

The Pleasanton, California-based company, which makes contraceptive devices for women and contact lenses, expects to post adjusted earnings of $4.90 to $5.15 a share, up from its prior view of $4.80 to $5.00 a share.

Cooper Cos, which recalled its Avaira contact lenses in November last year, maintained its 2012 revenue view of $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $4.95 a share, on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose to $54.6 million, or $1.12 a share, from $39.2 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $326.1 million.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.04 a share, on revenue of $318.2 million.

Shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company were up at $81.63 in extended trade. They closed at $78.93 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)