March 19 Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Co Operative Group-changes to executive management team * Steve Murrells, CEO retail, will also take responsibility for property and estates * Rod Bulmer, previously deputy chief executive at Co operative Bank-joins management executive as CEO consumer services * Claire Davies has been appointed as group secretary, joining the business from Lloyds Banking Group * New management executive role of COO will also be created, overseeing finance/procurement, it, risk and transformation delivery * Richard Pennycook, interim group chief executive, will assume COO role once a permanent group chief executive has been appointed * Delaying the publication of its annual results and report and accounts, previously due on March 26, until April 17.