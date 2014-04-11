April 11 Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Op bank chief executive says plans to rebuild sme business * Op bank chief executive says engaged in constructive discussions with

investors including Co-op group over 400 million STG capital raise * Op bank chief executive says shareholders "extremely supportive" of new

capital requirements * Op bank chief executive says has committed to stay with bank until it is

stabilised * Op bank chief executive says confident will raise 400 million STG even if

Co-op group doesn't take part in capital raise * Op bank chief executive says shareholders remain focused on a possible IPO of

* Op bank chief executive says shareholders remain focused on a possible IPO of

the bank