UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Aug 23 Co-Operative Bank PLC : * H1 operating profit of £11.3M (2011: £108.6M) * H1 loss before taxation of £58.6M (2011: £9.8M) * Stable core tier 1 ratio at 9.6% (unchanged from June 2011 and December
2011). * Reached agreement on commercial terms of deal to buy lloyds branches subject
to regulatory approval * Disappointing profit performance is a reflection of the challenging economic
conditions * Income levels for the bank were down £49.5M against 2011 * No membership dividend is to be paid for the first half of 2012 * Outlook for our industry looks unlikely to improve in the short to medium
term * Recovery likely to be slow at best, offering little prospect of near term
recovery in funding margins
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).