Dec 12 Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Remain highly confident that £1.5 billion recapitalisation plan can be achieved * Confirm will accept all valid offers to exchange or sell preference shares * Meeting for holders of dated notes to vote on scheme is scheduled for 16 December 2013 * Court hearing for sanctioning scheme is currently expected to be held on 18 December 2013 * Co-op group and Co-op bank tocomplete the liability management exercise on 20 December 2013 * Expected that final repayment notes,instalment repayment notes and bank t2 notes to trade on LSE around 23 December * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here