* 9mo pretax up 33 pct at 7.49 bln shillings
* EPS 1.41 shillings vs year-ago 1.30
(Adds analyst, details)
NAIROBI Nov 15 Kenya's Co-operative Bank
said nine-month pretax profit rose a third after its
loan book expanded, defying concerns t h at high interest rates
would increase the risk of loan defaults.
Kenyan lenders have reported strong growth in profits this
year, despite f acing a high interest environment at the start of
the year.
"The good performance has been achieved despite the
difficult macroeconomic environment," Co-operative Bank Chief
Executive Gideon Muriuki said on Thursday.
Muriuki said the results reflected growth areas including
transaction-based fees and commissions from rising customers
numbers.
The bank said pretax profit to the period to the end of
September rose to 7.49 billion shillings ($87.5 million).
Earnings per share rose to 1.41 shillings from 1.30 in the
comparable period last year.
Its shares were up 0.8 percent at 12.50 shillings.
Francis Mwangi, a research analyst at Standard Investment,
said the results were above his expectations and cut his
projections for the bank's full-year bad debt provisions.
"The key thing that sticks out for me is the non-performing
loan, the provision, because for the full year my estimate is
1.6 billion shillings and they have currently done 751 million."
The bank provided 498 million shillings a year ago for bad
debts.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 5 percentage
points to 13 percent over two meetings since July, allowing
commercial banks to cut lending rates to about 19 percent from
about 25 percent in the first half of the year.
($1 = 85.60 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and
David Holmes)