NAIROBI Nov 15 Kenya's Co-operative Bank said nine-month pretax profit rose a third after its loan book expanded, defying concerns t h at high interest rates would increase the risk of loan defaults.

Kenyan lenders have reported strong growth in profits this year, despite f acing a high interest environment at the start of the year.

"The good performance has been achieved despite the difficult macroeconomic environment," Co-operative Bank Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki said on Thursday.

Muriuki said the results reflected growth areas including transaction-based fees and commissions from rising customers numbers.

The bank said pretax profit to the period to the end of September rose to 7.49 billion shillings ($87.5 million). Earnings per share rose to 1.41 shillings from 1.30 in the comparable period last year.

Its shares were up 0.8 percent at 12.50 shillings.

Francis Mwangi, a research analyst at Standard Investment, said the results were above his expectations and cut his projections for the bank's full-year bad debt provisions.

"The key thing that sticks out for me is the non-performing loan, the provision, because for the full year my estimate is 1.6 billion shillings and they have currently done 751 million."

The bank provided 498 million shillings a year ago for bad debts.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by 5 percentage points to 13 percent over two meetings since July, allowing commercial banks to cut lending rates to about 19 percent from about 25 percent in the first half of the year. ($1 = 85.60 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and David Holmes)