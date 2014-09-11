FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Germany's DZ Bank , WGZ Bank, MuenchenerHyp and Apobank expect to pass the upcoming European bank health checks, an executive at the umbrella association of Germany's cooperative banks told Reuters.

"For the cooperative banks which will come under direct supervision by the ECB, we do not expect any capital shortfall," BVR board member Gerhard Hofmann said.

"The network of cooperative banks has 70 billion euros (90.40 billion US dollar) of equity altogether and is well positioned for future challenges."

The European Central Bank (ECB) is looking at how 130 of the euro zone's largest banks value assets.

Those banks will also undergo EU-wide tests on whether they have enough capital to weather future crises, before the ECB takes over as as the euro zone's banking supervisor on Nov. 4.

German cooperative mortgage lender MuenchenerHyp in July said that it missed the 2013 capital requirements of the European Central Bank's bank health checks, but has already plugged the hole.

Several analysts have said that they expect some German banks to fail the stress test and pointed to lenders such as Commerzbank and publicly-owned landesbanks. (1 US dollar = 0.7744 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor)