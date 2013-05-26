LONDON May 26 Britain's The Co-operative Group Ltd will part company with Finance Director Steve Humes this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, as new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland shakes up management at the troubled mutual.

Humes' departure comes as Sutherland undertakes a thorough review of Britain's biggest customer-owned business, which he joined from retailer Kingfisher earlier in May. His early tenure has been dogged by concerns over the financial health of the group's banking division.

The Co-operative Bank, part of the wider group which includes supermarkets, funeral services and pharmacies, had its debt ratings downgraded to junk status by credit ratings agency Moody's earlier in May.

The bank is in discussions with Britain's financial regulator to agree on a plan to address a capital shortfall which analysts have suggested could be as high as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). Sutherland will update the Co-op board on the talks at a meeting on Friday.

The bank said last Friday that it had stopped lending to new corporate clients. A complete withdrawal by the Co-op from banking is not on the agenda, however, sources have said.

It is unclear whether funds from the wider Co-op Group will be used to support the bank, which has 6.5 million customers. The group may consider hiving off its problem loans in a 'good bank/bad bank' split but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that was not being proposed at present.

Co-op has put its general insurance arm up for sale to bolster its finances and is selling its life insurance business to Royal London Mutual Insurance for 220 million pounds.