April 17 Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Co-Operative Group Ltd announcement of purchase price

* Announces pricing details of its invitation to holders of 50,000,000 7.625 percent first mortgage debenture stock due 2018

* Tender offer was made on terms and subject to conditions contained in consent solicitation and tender offer memorandum dated 24 march

* Aggregate nominal amount of stock accepted for tender: £29,191,467

* Settlement date is expected to occur on 25 april 2014.

* Aggregate nominal amount of stock outstanding after settlement date: £20,808,533