April 17 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Co-Operative Group Ltd announcement of purchase price
* Announces pricing details of its invitation to holders of
50,000,000 7.625 percent first mortgage debenture stock due
2018
* Tender offer was made on terms and subject to conditions
contained in consent solicitation and tender offer memorandum
dated 24 march
* Aggregate nominal amount of stock accepted for tender:
£29,191,467
* Settlement date is expected to occur on 25 april 2014.
* Aggregate nominal amount of stock outstanding after
settlement date: £20,808,533
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: