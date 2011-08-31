* Q3 adj EPS $1.15 vs est $1.05

* Q3 rev up 19 pct to $351.4 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $4.20-$4.25/shr

* Sees FY11 rev $1.32-$1.33 bln (Follows alerts)

Aug 31 Contact lens maker Cooper Cos Inc posted a quarterly profit that topped market expectations on strong sales of its non-single use lenses and toric lenses, and raised its fiscal 2011 forecast.

For fiscal 2011, the company now sees adjusted earnings of $4.20-$4.25 a share, up from its prior view of $4-$4.15.

It also raised it full-year revenue outlook to $1.32-$1.33 billion, from earlier projection of $1.28-$1.30 billion.

For the third quarter, Cooper reported a net income of $38.1 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $39.7 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.15 a share.

Net sales for the quarter rose 19 percent to $351.4 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.08 cents a share, on revenue of $332.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $75.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)