By Soyoung Kim and Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. auto parts supplier
Cooper Standard COSH.OB is looking for a buyer more than a
year after emerging from bankruptcy and has hired bankers to
advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.
Cooper Standard, which came out of bankruptcy in May of
2010 under the control of a handful of hedge funds, including
Silver Point Capital and Oak Hill Advisors, has an enterprise
value of more than $1.1 billion, according to Reuters data.
The Novi, Michigan-based company, which makes body sealing
systems and fluid handling systems for the automotive industry,
has attracted initial interest mostly from private equity
firms, these people said. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd
(LAZ.N) are running the sale, according to the people.
Cooper Standard was formed in 2004 when New York-based
private equity firm the Cypress Group and Goldman Sachs Capital
Partners acquired the automotive segment of Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co (CTB.N) for nearly $1.2 billion.
The company had grown through several acquisitions, but
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009 when auto
sales plunged to decade lows amid the global recession. Ford
Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N) are its two largest
customers.
Interested parties have put in initial indications for
Cooper Standard, with the second round likely to start in
mid-September after Labor Day, one of the sources said.
Shares of Cooper Standard, which trades over the counter in
a small volume, rose more than 15 percent to $49 on Wednesday.
Another U.S. auto parts supplier that competes with Cooper
Standard in the fluid system segment, TI Automotive, is also on
the auction block, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
previously. [ID:nN1E75K211] TI Automotive's enterprise value is
seen in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, the people
said at that time.
A number of formerly bankrupt auto industry assets, now
owned by hedge funds or distressed investors, have gone on the
auction block or tapped markets for an initial public offering
this year as vehicle sales recover from the recession lows.
Cooper Standard's first-half revenue rose 18 percent to
$1.45 billion from the same period last year, while its
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 23 percent to $182 million from a
year ago. It employs about 21,000 people globally and operates
in 19 countries around the world.
TI Automotive and Cooper Standard are the world's two
largest suppliers of systems that control, sense and deliver
fluids and vapors in vehicles. But TI has greater exposure to
the fast-growing Asian market, drawing roughly a quarter of its
revenue from China and other Asian markets.
In comparison, Cooper Standard generated 8 percent of its
revenue from Asia Pacific last year, while North America and
Europe accounted for 86 percent of its sales.
Representatives for Cooper Standard did not immediately
return calls for a comment. JPMorgan and Lazard declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Caroline Humer; editing by
Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)