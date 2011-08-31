NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. auto parts supplier
Cooper Standard Holdings Inc COSH.OB is looking for a buyer
more than a year after emerging from bankruptcy and has hired
bankers to advise on the process, people familiar with the
matter said.
Cooper Standard, which came out of bankruptcy in May of
2010 under the control of a handful of hedge funds, including
Silver Point Capital and Oak Hill Advisors, has an enterprise
value of more than $1.1 billion, according to Reuters data.
The Novi, Michigan-based company, which makes body sealing
and fluid handling systems for the automotive industry,
attracted initial interest mostly from private equity firms,
these people said. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd
(LAZ.N) are running the sale, according to the people.
Cooper Standard was formed in 2004 when New York-based
private equity firm the Cypress Group and Goldman Sachs Capital
Partners acquired the automotive segment of Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co (CTB.N) for nearly $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Caroline Humer; editing by
Andre Grenon)