* Judge says Apollo does not suffer from buyer's remorse
* Judge clears the way for appeal to Delaware Supreme Court
* Cooper shares plunge as judge's comment reaches investors
By Tom Hals
Nov 8 Apollo Tyres Ltd did not breach
its obligation to close its $2.5 billion buyout of Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co last month as originally agreed, a Delaware
judge ruled on Friday.
Judge Sam Glasscock rejected Cooper's allegations that
Apollo was intentionally dragging its feet in talks with the
United Steel Workers as an excuse to cut the deal's price.
Cooper had wanted the judge to order Apollo to accept a
labor agreement that Cooper had negotiated and then order the
buyout deal to close on its original terms. When the two
companies announced the deal in June they anticipated it would
close by Oct. 4.
"We are pleased that the Delaware court has found that
Apollo is not in breach of its merger agreement with Cooper
Tire," said Apollo in a statement. "Apollo continues to believe
in the merits of the combination and is committed to finding a
sensible way forward."
A spokeswoman from Cooper did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Glasscock did not find that Apollo was suffering from
buyer's remorse, as Cooper alleged. He also said he found no
evidence the Indian company had negotiated in bad faith with
Cooper's unions.
Glasscock ruled following closing arguments on Friday in his
Georgetown, Delaware, courtroom, according to court documents. A
three-day trial in the dispute ended Thursday.
Cooper shares fell sharply as the judge's ruling reached
investors. The shares ended down 11.45 percent at $23.82 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Apollo had agreed to buy
Cooper for $35 per share.
After Cooper sued, Apollo made its own allegations and said
it was under no obligation to close, in part because Cooper had
not provided updated financial information.
As part of his ruling, Glasscock also cleared the way for
Cooper to appeal to Delaware's Supreme Court. The state's high
court has a reputation for hearing cases quickly. Last month it
reversed a ruling in less than three weeks in an $8.2 billion
deal involving Vivendi and Activision Blizzard Inc.
The Cooper-Apollo trial centered around problems in reaching
a new labor contract at two Cooper plants, and on Cooper's
renegade joint venture partner in China that has locked out
managers from the U.S. company.
Hanging in the balance is a deal that would transform Apollo
from a company focused on its domestic market into the
seventh-biggest tire maker in the world. Cooper shareholders
stand to lose a 40 percent premium for their stock if the deal
collapses.
Apollo has said it wants a lower price that reflects the
increased cost of a new labor deal and the unanticipated risks
associated with the Chinese lock-out.
The case is Cooper Tire & Rubber Co v. Apollo (Mauritius)
Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 8980.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; editing by Matthew
Lewis)