(Follows alerts)

Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co , which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted lower third-quarter profit, and warned that raw material costs remain high, and volatile.

Although raw material costs have shown signs of stabilizing, Cooper Tire said its raw material index would decline by less than 5 percent from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

The company warned in August it would likely cut its target for a 10 percent increase in tire production this year given weak demand and stubbornly high material costs.

Bigger rival Goodyear Tire & Rubber on Friday reported a much higher third-quarter profit, helped by an 18 percent rise in revenue per tire.

Cooper Tire's July-September net income attributable dropped to $17.3 million, or 27 cents a share, from $44.6 million, or 71 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales increased to $1.05 billion from $882.9 million. Tire sales in North America rose 18 percent to $764.7 million.

Cooper shares closed at $14.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has nearly halved since late-April when the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)