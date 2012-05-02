* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.31
* Q1 rev $984.3 mln vs est $999.0 mln
* N. America rev up 8 pct to $697.5 mln
(Adds details, background, share price)
May 2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which
makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted a
quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on higher
revenue from North America.
The region accounts for about three-quarters of Cooper
Tire's total revenue. Sales there jumped 8 percent to $697.5
million - partially offset by lower unit sales - the company
said in a statement.
Weakening global demand and rising raw material costs have
hurt Cooper Tire in recent times. Unit sales for the North
American segment fell 3 percent.
"Favorable price was partially offset by $18 million of
higher raw material costs and lower volumes reduced profit by $3
million," the company said.
International Tire sales rose 11 percent to $404.5 million.
Net income attributable to Cooper Tire, which competes with
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, rose to $21.6 million, or
34 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $15.7
million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 9 percent to $984.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents per
share on revenue of $999.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 57 percent in value
since touching a year-low in October, closed at $15.15 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)