Feb 27 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on stronger demand and higher prices, sending its shares up as much as 12 percent.

Sales at the North America tire segment, which accounted for nearly three-quarters of total revenue, rose 16 percent in the fourth quarter. Profitability at the segment, however, suffered due to higher raw material costs.

International tire sales rose about 10 percent to $376 million.

The company expects raw material costs, which have shown signs of stabilizing at higher levels, to remain flat in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

For 2012, Cooper Tire expects capital spending of about $180 million to $210 million.

For the October-December quarter, the company's net income from continuing operations jumped to $209 million, or $3.33 a share, from $40.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

During the quarter, the release of its valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets boosted its net income by $2.66 per share, the company said.

Excluding one-off items, it earned 51 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 39 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cooper shares were trading up 10 percent at $17.21 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange after touching a high of $17.47. The stock is the top gainer on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)