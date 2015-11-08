PARIS Nov 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin will be joining the United Nations conference on climate change which starts in Paris on Nov. 30, the French foreign affairs ministry said on Sunday.

"It is the United Nations that announced Putin would join," a spokesman for the French foreign ministry said.

The conference, to be attended by more than 100 heads of state, aims to produce a new international agreement on climate change to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius to limit heat waves, downpours and floods that can disrupt food and water supplies, as well as a creeping rise in global sea levels.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Catherine Evans)