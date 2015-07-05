(Updates with reports of additional death, more widespread violence)

SANTIAGO, July 5 Three people were killed and several injured and arrested in massive street celebrations in Chile following the host country's triumph in the Copa America soccer tournament, local media reported Sunday.

Chileans streamed into roads, squares and bars after their team beat bitter rival Argentina 4-1 on penalties Saturday - the South American country's first ever major trophy.

Thousands continued rejoicing Sunday.

"This is the biggest celebration we've seen in Chile," regional governor of Santiago Claudio Orrego said.

One man was shot dead in a victory celebration, local newspaper La Tercera reported.

Two people were killed and several others injured when a car slammed into street revelers, local radio Bio-Bio said.

Some crowds attempted to loot shops and supermarkets before being stopped by police, who made more than two dozen arrests, La Tercera reported. (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Eric Walsh)