BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Incr Reports record 2016
* Commerce union bancshares, inc. Reports record 2016 and fourth quarter
SANTIAGO Nov 16 Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to produce and distribute lubricants and fuels throughout Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, Copec said in a note to regulators on Wednesday, in a deal that could imply investments of up to $747 million.
The deal includes the transfer of ExxonMobil's fuel business in Colombia and Ecuador to Copec, which would include plants and industrial installations.
Reporting by Gram Slattery
Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the U.S. carrier's operating expenses swelled and the average passenger fare declined.
* Boehringer ingelheim- jardiance (empagliflozin) becomes first type 2 diabetes medicine in eu to include cardiovascular death reduction data in label