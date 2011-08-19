* Profits seen up to $293 million in median forecast

* Higher revenue, cellulose prices seen factors

* Earnings report expected on Aug. 26

SANTIAGO, Aug 19 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN is expected to report a 16 percent increase from a year earlier in earnings for the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts on Friday.

The poll's median forecast points to quarterly profits of $293 million compared with $252.5 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by increases in revenue and cellulose prices.

Copec, which also distributes fuels, is the top-weighted stock in Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock market index and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters.

Shares in Copec were trading down a sharp 2.58 percent in Friday afternoon trade, while Chile's blue chip IPSA .IPSA index was down 0.84 percent. ($1= 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)