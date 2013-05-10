OSLO May 10 China Fishery Group will extend its offer to buy shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca to May 23, until after Cermaq's general assembly is due to approve or reject Cermaq's takeover of Copeinca, the Asian fisheries firm said on Friday.

Norway's Cermaq has currently enough shares to control Copeinca. However, Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, has launched a hostile bid for Cermaq, with the condition that the latter stops its takeover of Copeinca.

Were Cermaq shareholders to reject the Copeinca transaction and accept Marine Harvest's offer on May 21, China Fishery Group could have another chance at taking control of Copeinca. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)