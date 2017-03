SINGAPORE, June 11 Global miner BHP has agreed around a 3 percent rise in the fees it will pay to Japan smelters to process its copper concentrate in the second half of the year, two sources told Reuters.

The miner has agreed terms with Japan smelters at $72 a tonne, and 7.2 cents a pound, up from the $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound benchmark set in January, two sources said.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.