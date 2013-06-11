* BHP, Japan smelters set terms at $72/T, 72 cents/lb

* Terms represent a rise from around $70/T, 7 cents per pound in Jan

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, June 11 Global miner BHP has agreed a rise of around 3 percent in the fees it will pay to Japan smelters to process its copper concentrate in the second half, after a string of mine shutdowns cut into global supply and dealt it a stronger hand in talks.

The global copper market is expected to swing into a surplus this year after several years of deficit, but shutdowns at Indonesia's huge Grasberg mine and a rockslide at Rio Tinto's operations in Utah have unleashed a short-term scramble for concentrate supply.

The miner has agreed terms with Japan smelters at $72 a tonne, and 7.2 cents a pound, up from the January benchmark of $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound, two sources said.

This is lower than spot market fees of $75 and 7.5 cents won by Chinese smelters at the end of April.

"I have no doubt the higher fees largely reflect the losses from Grasberg and Bingham Canyon, especially Grasberg," analyst Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas in London said.

"Without those, it would be safe to assume smelters would have had a bigger rise in fees. Everybody knows there is a lot of growth in new mine supply going forward."

Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale price, based on LME copper prices.

Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply rises or when smelter capacity thins. The fees are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

Operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine in Indonesia, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, have been shut since an accident last month killed 28 workers.

Indonesia's only copper smelter, PT Smelting, has taken just one shipment from Freeport Indonesia after the accident and is in talks with other suppliers.

Also, Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper in April invoked a force majeure on copper contracts following a huge landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine and has since been forced to look for third-party concentrate.

A Reuters poll of analysts in April yielded a median forecast for a surplus of 95,800 tonnes in the copper market this year, rising to 305,000 tonnes next year.