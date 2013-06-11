* Terms better for miners than expected at the start of the
year
* Smaller fee rise points to tighter mine supply
* Shortfall in concentrate supply helps underpin LME copper
prices
* BHP, Japan smelters set second-half terms at $72/T, 72
cents/lb
* Terms represent a 3 pct gain from 2012 benchmark terms
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, June 11 Global miner BHP has
agreed a rise of around 3 percent in the fees it will pay
Japanese smelters to process its copper concentrate in the
second half, after several mine shutdowns hit global supply,
dealing the firm a stronger hand in talks.
BHP's figures represent better terms for miners than were
expected at the start of the year, as the market swings into a
surplus because of swelling mine supply, boosted by boomtime
mining investment, and a backdrop of sluggish global demand.
But a string of mine accidents such as those at Indonesia's
huge Grasberg mine and a rockslide at Rio Tinto's
operations in Utah have unleashed a short-term scramble
for concentrate stocks.
This highlights the difficulty of sourcing ore from
locations that are getting increasingly harder to reach, and has
many analysts whittling away at the small surpluses they
expected this year, underpinning copper prices.
"I have no doubt the higher fees largely reflect the losses
from Grasberg and Bingham Canyon, especially Grasberg," said
analyst Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas in London.
"Without those, it would be safe to assume smelters would
have had a bigger rise in fees. Everybody knows there is a lot
of growth in new mine supply going forward."
The miner has agreed terms with Japan smelters at $72 a
tonne, and 7.2 cents a pound, up from the January benchmark of
$70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound, two sources said.
Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate
into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale
price, based on LME copper prices.
Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply
rises or when smelter capacity thins. The fees are a key part of
the global copper industry's earnings.
So far, the two mine shutdowns, a string of technical
delays, and a shortfall of scrap supply in China have cut around
600,000 tonnes of copper from the roughly 21-million-tonne
market this year, Morgan Stanley estimated in a note this week.
"The net effect (is) a tightening of the global market, and
support to prices," it said.
Operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine in Indonesia,
run by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, have been
shut since an accident last month killed 28 workers which has
reduced its shipments of ore.
Also, Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper in
April invoked a force majeure on copper contracts after a huge
landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine and has since been
forced to look for third-party concentrate.
A Reuters poll of analysts in April yielded a median
forecast for a surplus of 95,800 tonnes in the copper market
this year, rising to 305,000 tonnes next year.
DIVORCE TALKS
BHP's terms were lower than spot market fees of $75 and 7.5
cents won by smelters in China when the closure of India's top
smelter prompted distress selling of concentrate cargoes in
April.
Benchmark terms are generally set in January for the year,
but more recently BHP has looked to divorce itself from annual
talks as it seeks better terms for its cleaner, higher grade of
concentrate from Escondida in Chile, the world's biggest copper
mine.
"We are starting to see the concentrates market split into
two different price structures," one trader said.
"Good clean concentrates will start to be in higher demand
from some of the traders as they look to blend that material...
This could be something to really keep an eye on for the balance
of the year and going forward."