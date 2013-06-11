* Terms better for miners than expected at the start of the year

* Smaller fee rise points to tighter mine supply

* Shortfall in concentrate supply helps underpin LME copper prices

* BHP, Japan smelters set second-half terms at $72/T, 72 cents/lb

* Terms represent a 3 pct gain from 2012 benchmark terms

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, June 11 Global miner BHP has agreed a rise of around 3 percent in the fees it will pay Japanese smelters to process its copper concentrate in the second half, after several mine shutdowns hit global supply, dealing the firm a stronger hand in talks.

BHP's figures represent better terms for miners than were expected at the start of the year, as the market swings into a surplus because of swelling mine supply, boosted by boomtime mining investment, and a backdrop of sluggish global demand.

But a string of mine accidents such as those at Indonesia's huge Grasberg mine and a rockslide at Rio Tinto's operations in Utah have unleashed a short-term scramble for concentrate stocks.

This highlights the difficulty of sourcing ore from locations that are getting increasingly harder to reach, and has many analysts whittling away at the small surpluses they expected this year, underpinning copper prices.

"I have no doubt the higher fees largely reflect the losses from Grasberg and Bingham Canyon, especially Grasberg," said analyst Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas in London.

"Without those, it would be safe to assume smelters would have had a bigger rise in fees. Everybody knows there is a lot of growth in new mine supply going forward."

The miner has agreed terms with Japan smelters at $72 a tonne, and 7.2 cents a pound, up from the January benchmark of $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound, two sources said.

Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale price, based on LME copper prices.

Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply rises or when smelter capacity thins. The fees are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

So far, the two mine shutdowns, a string of technical delays, and a shortfall of scrap supply in China have cut around 600,000 tonnes of copper from the roughly 21-million-tonne market this year, Morgan Stanley estimated in a note this week.

"The net effect (is) a tightening of the global market, and support to prices," it said.

Operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine in Indonesia, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, have been shut since an accident last month killed 28 workers which has reduced its shipments of ore.

Also, Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper in April invoked a force majeure on copper contracts after a huge landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine and has since been forced to look for third-party concentrate.

A Reuters poll of analysts in April yielded a median forecast for a surplus of 95,800 tonnes in the copper market this year, rising to 305,000 tonnes next year.

DIVORCE TALKS

BHP's terms were lower than spot market fees of $75 and 7.5 cents won by smelters in China when the closure of India's top smelter prompted distress selling of concentrate cargoes in April.

Benchmark terms are generally set in January for the year, but more recently BHP has looked to divorce itself from annual talks as it seeks better terms for its cleaner, higher grade of concentrate from Escondida in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine.

"We are starting to see the concentrates market split into two different price structures," one trader said.

"Good clean concentrates will start to be in higher demand from some of the traders as they look to blend that material... This could be something to really keep an eye on for the balance of the year and going forward."