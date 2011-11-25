* Aurubis achieving high output

* Still interested in acquisitions

* Upbeat on earnings for 2010/11

HAMBURG, Nov 25 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, is continuing to achieve high production levels despite fears of an economic slowdown and is still seeking takeover opportunities, outgoing CEO Bernd Drouven was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The capacity utilisation in our plants is still very high," Drouven told the daily newspaper Handelsblatt.

Aurubis said on Tuesday that global copper demand remained high. But on Thursday the company said it will close a copper rolling mill in Sweden because of market overcapacity.

Aurubis continues to look for suitable acquisitions, he said.

The company has been considering expansion in Asia and South America for several years.

Aurubis acquired the rolled products division of global copper group Luvata in September 2011.

"We are looking at a series of projects in parallel," he told the newspaper.

Acquisitions were not limited by finance, more the capacity to take on new activities while the Luvata business is still being integrated into the group, he said.

Drouven said he did not expect a collapse in copper demand. The company's financial results in the 2010/11 financial year would be positive, he said.

The pre-tax profit in the company's 2010/2011 financial year which ended on Sept. 30 will be "significantly" better than forecast at the beginning of the year, he said. Pre-tax-profit will be above the 258 euros achieved last year, he said.

Drouven will step down as CEO on Dec. 31 and will be replaced by Peter Willbrandt. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)