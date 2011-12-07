HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 9:56 A.M. EST/1456 GMT
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
HAMBURG Dec 7 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it is investing 3.2 million euros in a project to generate electricity from waste heat at its main smelter plant in Hamburg.
Construction has started a turbine which will generate 13,000 megawatt hours a year using heat from a copper smelter and so reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,000 tonnes annually, the company said.
The new system is likely to become operational in August or September 2013 and is part of a programme to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the plant. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 South Africa's gold industry, which faces a class action suit from miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis, said on Wednesday the government had 3.7 billion rand ($275 million) in a fund available for compensation to sufferers.
LONDON, Feb 8 Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said it will create more than 200 jobs in Britain by bringing production of its carbon-fibre chassis from Austria to northern England, a move it said had been initiated long before the Brexit vote.