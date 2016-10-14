(Adds background)
LONDON Oct 14 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, will offer 2017 copper cathode premiums
to its customers at $86 a tonne, down 6.5 percent from $92 in
2016, the company said on Friday.
"This reflects our market expectations," a company spokesman
said.
The premium is paid above the London Metal Exchange (LME)
average cash copper price.
Term premiums are typically negotiated between suppliers and
consumers for long-term contracts and deals are discussed during
LME Week, an annual London gathering of the global metals
industry, which begins on Oct. 31.
Copper is the worst performer on the LME this year because
of an expected global market surplus, mainly due to higher mine
output.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Goodman)