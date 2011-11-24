* Aurubis closing Swedish copper rolling mill

HAMBURG, Nov 24 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it is restructuring its rolled copper activities because of over-capacity.

Production of rolled products will be transferred from Finspang in Sweden to Zutphen in the Netherlands and possibly to Buffalo in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The Finspang plant may close in the second half of 2013. The plant currently employs 190 people.

"The group takes this step in light of existing structural overcapacity in the European flat rolled products market and declining demand in certain market segments such as engine cooling," Aurubis said in a statement.

The move will reduce the group's copper rolling capacity by some 35,000 tonnes, an Aurubis spokeswoman added.

The total capacity of Finspang and Zutphen combined is currently 110,000 tonnes of rolled products annually and the changes will reduce overall capacity to 75,000 tonnes, she said. Precise production capacities for each plant were not given.

Business may be transferred to Buffalo, but not equipment to expand Buffalo's rolling capacity, she said.

Aurubis acquired the Finspang plant as part its takeover of the rolled products division of global copper group Luvata in September 2011.

"For several years we have observed a declining trend in the global markets for copper and brass radiators," said Dr. Stefan Boel, Aurubis executive board member in charge of the Business Unit Copper Products. "It is necessary for the group to consolidate production capacities in order to enhance its competitiveness in this segment."

"Despite its high level of productivity and excellent quality, Finspang has not generated any profit during the past years due to the decline in its markets and the structural overcapacity in the rolled products industry."

The changes at Finspang is expected to be completed over a period of up to two years. Union consultations about the planned relocation have commenced on Thursday, Aurubis said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)