UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE, Sept 21 Private equity firm EMR Capital has teamed up with the former head of Equinox Minerals to buy a small Australian copper mine for up to A$15 million ($10.75 million) plus taking on about A$40 million in rehabilitation bond costs, the companies said in a joint statement.
The mine in Queensland state will be bought from Aditya Birla Minerals Ltd, a unit of India's Hindalco .
The deal comes despite copper prices currently being mired near six-year lows around $5,000 a tonne, which has forced some companies to suspend production.
EMR is working with Lighthouse Minerals, a mining company set up by Crag Williams, the former chief executive of Equinox Minerals, a Zambia-focused copper producer that was taken over by Canada's Barrick Gold for $7.5 billion in 2011.
EMR and Lighthouse aim to turn the Mt Gordon mine, which has been on care and maintenance since April 2013, into a mid-tier Australian copper producer.
The mine, which will be run by managing director of Lighthouse Minerals Carl Hallion, is expected to produce approximately 1.4 million tonnes a year of copper concentrate.
"The primary focus for now will be building up and making sure we have a successful restart at Mt Gordon," Hallion told Reuters, adding that the company was open to further acquistions should the restart prove a success.
EMR executive chairman Owen Hegarty, a former managing director of Rio Tinto Asia, will be chairman.
"While commodity prices and markets remain challenging, we are confident of the medium- and longer term outlook for copper," Hegarty said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3953 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February