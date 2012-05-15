* U.S. imports most brass mill products from Germany
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. imports of brass mill
products eased 0.9 percent in March from a year earlier and
exports fell 11.7 percent during that time, an industry group
said.
Imports of brass mill products in March slipped to
43,521,066 lbs from 43,933,141 lbs in the same period of 2011,
the Copper and Brass Fabricators Council said late Monday in its
latest monthly report.
Exports declined to 21,232,736 lbs in March from 24,044,247
lbs a year earlier, it said.
For the year through March, imports of brass mill products
totaled 119,547,385 lbs, up 4.3 percent from 114,604,727 lbs for
the first three months of 2011. Exports for the year through
March grew 2.1 percent to 59,379,397 lbs from 58,161,050 lbs in
the corresponding 2011 period.
Canada was the leading destination for exported U.S. brass
mill products in March at 7,241,018 lbs, followed by Mexico at
6,836,429 lbs, China at 1,416,237 lbs, Saudi Arabia at 929,338
lbs and South Korea at 607,343 lbs.
The U.S. imported the most brass mill products in March from
Germany at 9,745,015 lbs, followed by South Korea at 5,630,209
lbs, Mexico at 4,445,728 lbs, China at 3,785,946 lbs and Canada
at 3,682,751 lbs.
Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products came to
13,596,769 lbs, while exports of those products totaled
8,194,503 lbs.
Imports of all pipe and tube products amounted to 13,348,796
lbs, while pipe and tube exports totaled 5,705,328 lbs.
Imports of all profiles, rods and bars came to 13,166,253
lbs, with exports at 5,326,160 lbs.
Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 3,409,249 lbs while
exports were 2,006,746 lbs.
Brass mill products are widely used in building
construction, automotive products and in electronic and
electrical applications.
