NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. imports of brass mill products rose by 9.4 percent in June compared with June 2010, and exports firmed 2.8 percent from the year-ago period, an industry group said on Monday.

Imports of brass mill products into the United States in June grew to 45,629,054 lbs from 41,699,101 in the corresponding period in 2010, the Copper and Brass Fabricators Council said in its monthly report.

Exports were 21,177,983 lbs, up from 20,590,721 lbs in June 2010, it said.

For the year through June, imports of brass mill products edged up 0.9 percent to 245,460,903 lbs from 243,307,663 lbs in the year earlier period.

Year-to-date exports came to 120,456,330 lbs, an increase of 1.3 percent from 118,907,896 lbs in the 2010 period.

Canada was the leading destination for U.S. exports of brass mill products in June at 7,791,277 lbs, followed by Mexico at 7,214,825 lbs, China at 877,316 lbs, Saudi Arabia at 575,972 lbs and Hong Kong at 558,511 lbs.

Imports in June were largest from Germany at 9,081,241 lbs, followed by South Korea at 5,565,376 lbs, Mexico at 5,335,467 lbs, China at 4,932,662 lbs and Canada at 3,312,193 lbs.

Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products totaled 13,732,204 lbs, and exports of those products amounted to 7,789,361 lbs.

Imports of all pipe and tube products came to 16,457,943 lbs, while pipe and tube exports hit 6,509,902 lbs.

Imports of all profiles, rods and bars reached 12,274,525 lbs and exports of those products came to 5,175,985 lbs.

Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 3,164,381 lbs, while exports amounted to 1,702,736 lbs, the fabricators group said.

Brass mill products are widely used in building construction, automotive products and in electronic and electrical applications. (Reporting by Chris Kelly. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)