NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. imports of brass mill products declined by 7.6 percent in August compared with a year earlier, and exports dipped 1.4 percent from the year-ago period, an industry group said late Friday.

Imports of brass mill products in August slowed to 40,505,846 lbs from 43,842,309 lbs in the same period in 2010, the Copper and Brass Fabricators Council said in its monthly report.

Exports shrank to 20,060,888 lbs from 20,343,099 lbs in August 2010, it said.

For the year through August, imports of brass mill products eased 0.3 percent to 329,467,693 lbs from 330,375,873 lbs in the year earlier period. Year-to-date exports totaled 160,922,502 lbs, up 2 percent from 157,807,830 lbs in the 2010 period.

Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. exports of brass mill products in August at 7,603,729 lbs, followed by Canada at 6,897,164 lbs, China at 852,843 lbs, South Korea at 580,749 lbs and Malaysia at 389,002 lbs.

Imports in August were largest from Germany at 7,719,705 lbs, followed by South Korea at 5,079,905 lbs, Mexico at 4,139,871 lbs, China at 4,100,856 lbs and Canada at 3,817,984 lbs.

Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products totaled 11,471,195 lbs, and exports of those products amounted to 8,383,029 lbs.

Imports of all pipe and tube products totaled 16,030,943 pounds while pipe and tube exports totaled 5,210,665 pounds.

Imports of all profiles, rods and bars reached 10,166,383 lbs, and exports of those products came to 4,675,772 lbs.

Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 2,837,325 lbs, and exports amounted to 1,791,423 lbs.

Brass mill products are widely used in building construction, automotive products and in electronic and electrical applications. (Reporting by Chris Kelly)