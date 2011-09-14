* U.S. imports most brass mill products from Germany

* Mexico takes in most U.S. brass mill products

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. imports of brass mill products edged up by 0.6 percent in July compared from a year earlier, and exports climbed 10 percent from the year-ago period, an industry group said on Wednesday.

Imports of brass mill products in July grew to 43,500,945 lbs from 43,225,901 in the same period in 2010, the Copper and Brass Fabricators Council said in its monthly report.

Exports reached 20,405,284 lbs, up from 18,556,835 lbs in July 2010, it said.

For the year through July, imports of brass mill products rose 0.8 percent to 288,961,847 lbs from 286,533,564 lbs in the year earlier period.

Year-to-date exports came to 140,861,614 lbs, an increase of 2.5 percent from 137,464,731 lbs in the 2010 period.

Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. exports of brass mill products in July at 6,963,599 lbs, followed by Canada at 6,936,020 lbs, China at 1,065,684 lbs, Malaysia at 717,483 lbs and Thailand at 466,526 lbs.

Imports in July were largest from Germany at 8,361,680 lbs, followed by South Korea at 5,863,215 lbs, China at 5,499,101 lbs, Mexico at 3,908,802 lbs and Canada at 3,187,741 lbs.

Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products totaled 12,527,889 lbs, and exports of those products amounted to 8,641,241 lbs.

Imports of all pipe and tube products hit 16,368,727 lbs, while pipe and tube exports totaled 5,689,724 lbs.

Imports of all profiles, rods and bars reached 11,711,582 lbs and exports of those products came to 4,142,637 lbs.

Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 2,892,746 lbs, while exports amounted to 1,931,682 lbs.

Brass mill products are widely used in building construction, automotive products and in electronic and electrical applications. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)