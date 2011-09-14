* U.S. imports most brass mill products from Germany
* Mexico takes in most U.S. brass mill products
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. imports of brass mill
products edged up by 0.6 percent in July compared from a year
earlier, and exports climbed 10 percent from the year-ago
period, an industry group said on Wednesday.
Imports of brass mill products in July grew to 43,500,945
lbs from 43,225,901 in the same period in 2010, the Copper and
Brass Fabricators Council said in its monthly report.
Exports reached 20,405,284 lbs, up from 18,556,835 lbs in
July 2010, it said.
For the year through July, imports of brass mill products
rose 0.8 percent to 288,961,847 lbs from 286,533,564 lbs in the
year earlier period.
Year-to-date exports came to 140,861,614 lbs, an increase
of 2.5 percent from 137,464,731 lbs in the 2010 period.
Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. exports of
brass mill products in July at 6,963,599 lbs, followed by
Canada at 6,936,020 lbs, China at 1,065,684 lbs, Malaysia at
717,483 lbs and Thailand at 466,526 lbs.
Imports in July were largest from Germany at 8,361,680 lbs,
followed by South Korea at 5,863,215 lbs, China at 5,499,101
lbs, Mexico at 3,908,802 lbs and Canada at 3,187,741 lbs.
Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products
totaled 12,527,889 lbs, and exports of those products amounted
to 8,641,241 lbs.
Imports of all pipe and tube products hit 16,368,727 lbs,
while pipe and tube exports totaled 5,689,724 lbs.
Imports of all profiles, rods and bars reached 11,711,582
lbs and exports of those products came to 4,142,637 lbs.
Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 2,892,746 lbs, while
exports amounted to 1,931,682 lbs.
Brass mill products are widely used in building
construction, automotive products and in electronic and
electrical applications.
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)