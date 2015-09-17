(Add details about Zopco in paragraphs 4-9)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Mercuria's former global
metals chief Tristan Busch has set up a physical metals and
concentrates trading firm, he said on Thursday, going it alone
in the competitive market as bigger rivals struggle with weak
prices and slow spot activity.
His new Geneva-incorporated company, Zopco, will handle
non-ferrous metals and concentrates, such as copper and tin, and
also focus on off-grade metal not registered with the London
Metal Exchange, he told Reuters by email.
Zopco will have a service office in South Africa to focus on
shipments from the continent, he said. It will have a staff of
four but will grow.
Dave Day, the founder and a shareholder in Scale
Distribution, the small LME warehousing firm owned by Orion Mine
Finance and Macquarie Group Ltd, is the co-owner of Zopco.
"We're starting out as a smaller trading house ready to work
with both emerging and established companies," Busch said.
He said he sees opportunities to pick up business from new,
small companies that need financing and help with logistics
while low prices make it easier to pick up bigger volumes.
"As a new entrant, we have none of the baggage and none of
the burden on management that many established firms have
today," Busch said.
"We have no other focus than securing new business. With
commodity prices down we see this as an excellent time to start
securing interesting volumes."
Still, his decision to go it alone comes as competition from
new entrants rises and at a challenging time for established
players as base metals prices hit multi-year lows and spot
activity has slowed amid concerns about China's waning demand.
Busch is returning to trading just months after his abrupt
departure from Mercuria, where as global head of metals, he
spearheaded the Swiss energy merchant's foray into metals
trading in North and South America and Europe.
Before that he worked for Trafigura, one of the world's
biggest commodities merchants, for eight years, leading the
company's push into aluminum trading and later becoming global
head of refined metals.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)