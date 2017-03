SANTIAGO, April 8 Chile's mining minister told Reuters on Tuesday it expected to give state copper producer Codelco more funds this year than the state allocated the world No. 1 red-metal miner in 2013.

Mining Minister Aurora Williams added that the new center-left government was serious about reaching solutions soon for financing the cash-strapped miner. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)