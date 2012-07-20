* Strong second half 2012 Chinese copper demand expected
HAMBURG, July 20 A revival of Chinese copper
demand in the second half of 2012 is expected to help boost the
global market when the outlook for European demand is less
promising due to the euro zone crisis, Aurubis,
Europe's biggest copper smelter, said.
London Metal Exchange copper prices have generally been
rangebound between $7,500 and $7,700 a tonne in the last month
"without indicating a clear direction", Aurubis said on Friday.
Three-month LME copper on the London Metal Exchange
was at $7,655 a tonne by 1103 GMT on Friday after touching a
two-week high of $7,813 on Thursday.
"There is talk on the copper market that the second half of
2012 could develop better than the first," Aurubis said in a
report. "The primary reason for this assumption is the
expectation of higher copper demand in China based first and
foremost on the Chinese government's economic support measures,
which could be reflected in better copper demand."
Two of the most important copper demand drivers in China are
continued urbanisation and measures to improve the energy supply
and energy efficiency, it said.
"Momentum for the recovery of demand is also expected from
additional infrastructure projects, the automotive sector and
the energy cable sector," it said.
Car sales in China have also risen, it said.
"In contrast, Europe looks less promising," it said.
"Southern Europe in particular is influenced by the euro
crisis. While demand on the European spot market has been
revived recently and the premiums have therefore climbed above
the levels of the annual contracts, this is most likely due to
delayed shipments and extremely low copper inventories of about
13,500 tonnes in the European LME warehouses."
CONCENTRATE MARKET QUIET
The spot market for copper copper treatment and refining
charges (TC/RCs) is quiet and traders are offering volumes of
copper concentrates (for) for refining at short notice, it said.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's
income.
Chinese smelters do not want to buy spot concentrate
supplies for refining at under a TC/RC of $50 a tonne and 5.00
cents a lb, Aurubis said.
This was unchanged on previous months.
A TC/RC of $63.5/6.35 cents for longer term contracts was
firmly established in the half-year contract negotiations with
smelters, it said. This was the same as previous deals in
December 2011.
"On the European copper scrap market, trade companies'
willingness to sell has increased again due to the more stable
copper prices," Aurubis said. "(Scrap) refining charges have
recovered somewhat as a result."
"In addition to economic weakness, seasonal effects are
currently having an impact on the European copper product
markets, curbing demand accordingly."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)