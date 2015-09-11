* Premiums for 2016 may fall more than $10 from this year
* Codelco premium may be $115-$125, Japan's around $100
* Bookings for term shipments may also fall
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 11 Premiums for term shipments
of refined copper cathode to China are likely to drop further in
2016 after falling this year, hit by fears over slowing growth
in the world's No.2 economy and as appetite for using the metal
as collateral on loans fades.
Premiums, paid by Chinese importers to overseas suppliers to
secure physical metal, are set over the cash London Metal
Exchange copper price and reflect importers' demand
forecasts.
Term premiums for 2015 were set at $133 a tonne for metal
from Chile's Codelco and $115 from Japan, down 3.6 percent and
6.5 percent from the previous year respectively. That was after
some buyers cut bookings due to worries over credit from banks
and concerns over China's economic outlook.
"Lower term premiums in 2016 are certain. The issue is how
low they will be," said a trader at a Western supplier,
declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to
media.
Premiums are expected to fall by at least $10 from this year
in 2016, with a range of $115-$125 expected for metal from
Codelco and about $100 for copper shipped from Japan, said
traders and end-users.
Demand for copper has not picked up strongly this year,
raising fears that Beijing's measures to boost the economy would
take some time to drive up demand, they said.
China's refined copper imports fell 8.8 percent from a year
ago in the first 7 months of this year.
"We still have a problem with insufficient orders. We won't
need that much term copper," said a manager for a large
end-user, which makes tubes and rods from refined copper.
Demand for term shipments from firms that had imported
copper as collateral for short-term loans is also likely to fall
more next year due to expectations of a weaker yuan after China
devalued its currency last month and lower local borrowing rates
after the central bank cut interest rates several times this
year, traders said.
That demand had already been hit hard after banks cut credit
for copper imports after an alleged metals financing scam in the
port of Qingdao came to light in June 2014.
Spot premiums have also been below term ones this year,
cutting importer appetite for fresh term shipments, traders
said.
The metal can be purchased via long-term contracts or
through spot markets.
A trader at a large Chinese rods producer said term
shipments of refined copper may fall to an average of about
200,000 tonnes per month in 2016.
Monthly term imports were estimated by traders at about
230,000-250,000 tonnes this year and about 280,000 tonnes in
2014.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)