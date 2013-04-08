* Chile seeking to boost copper output to 5.58 mln tns * Unions want to publicize issues ahead of Nov. elections * Codelco facing threat of 24-hour strike in its divisions By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, April 8 The costly port strikes that recently hit top copper producer Chile and detained an estimated 9,000 tonnes of the red metal's exports per day were an unwelcome reminder for miners of the risk of labor action during an electoral year. For copper powerhouse Chile, 2013 was set to be its year. With massive investment in troubled mines paying off, a rare new deposit slated to come on line at the end of 2013 and fairly smooth contract negotiations at two key mines, Chile's copper output seemed all set to reach a record 5.596 million tonnes. But that was overlooking Chile's hotly contested presidential election in November and the labor unrest it can galvanize as unions seek to make their issues heard. Leading copper miner Codelco is facing a potential 24-hour strike in all its divisions this month, and industry players now fear conflicts could flare up in more of the Andean country's mega mines. "This is going to be an intense year," one Chile-based trader said. At stake is a third of the world's copper supply. The potential uptick in labor unrest will likely be a major talking point on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in Santiago this week. (For more on the conference, please see: ) To be sure, deft negotiations or internal union divisions are among the many factors that could ultimately assuage fears of labor disruptions. Chile's output is still seen growing 2.6 percent this year from 2012 levels to a downwardly revised 5.58 million tonnes. But memories of a shock two-week strike at world No.1 copper mine Escondida in 2011 are fresh, and union activity could prove a growing pain for Chilean miners, who are already battling soaring prices, slipping ore grades and energy woes. "I don't think there's any doubt that we ... are seeing a heightened tension in the labor market," global miner BHP Billiton's head of copper Peter Beaven said in Santiago on Thursday. A potential supply disruption could jolt a market currently fixated on copper prices near eight-month lows, tepid demand from top metals consumer China and projections of a surplus. Chilean unions are likely to be more vocal this year in a quest to have their demands taken into account by candidates. And a ruling party seeking to boost its slim chances of remaining in power may be more likely to yield to those demands. Popular former center-left president Michelle Bachelet is so far expected to easily defeat the candidate of President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing coalition on Nov. 17 or in a potential run-off on Dec. 15. Pinera, a largely disliked billionaire, is barred by the constitution from running for a consecutive term. "While the government may allow the 24-hour strike (at Codelco) to take place, it will first try to strike some kind of deal with workers to ensure that further mobilizations do not occur," said Risa Grais-Targow, Latin American analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington. The mood has also grown more dour in the local copper industry, suggesting tensions could flare quickly. While stoppages in 2011 often sought a wider share of record copper prices, workers now say they fear being displaced by subcontract workers, losing their jobs or seeing their benefits cut as companies seek to rein in spiraling costs. PORT STRIKE SLAMMED COPPER EXPORTS The Angamos port in Mejillones launched a strike about three weeks ago to seek a 30-minute lunch break and other small-scale demands, and other ports then joined the work stoppage in solidarity. What some observers called poor management of a simple, specific worker issue ballooned into a serious drag on miners and export-dependent Chile. Most ports returned to normal operations over the weekend, but union leaders told Reuters the strike could still be resumed in coming days. While most miners used a wait-and-see strategy and shifted material to ports that were still open, traders with material to sell abroad were asking customers to fork out more for their cathode. Premiums, the price paid on top of the London Metal Exchange benchmark for physical delivery of metal, rose in Asia last week due in part to the strike. Traders say companies weren't forced to buy copper on the spot market to meet contract obligations, although smaller miners were hard-hit. While there is a surplus of metal - some estimate it to be as high as 150,000 tonnes this year - a prolonged strike could have affected supplies given that a large portion of LME-registered metal is stuck in financing deals and is not available for immediate delivery to industrial users. "The recent pick-up in total consumer and producer inventories is in large part driven by a rise in (implied) Chilean port stocks," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. A Chile mining industry source close to the issue said it would take weeks to return to business as usual. CODELCO SEEN AT RISK Codelco saw its output skid 5.1 percent last year due to dwindling performance at its massive, ageing deposits, which dragged down production to its lowest level since 2008. It expects slightly higher output in 2013 as its new Ministro Hales comes on line by year-end. But clashes between the miner's unions and management, including CEO Thomas Keller, a former retail executive, suggest risks of labor disruptions at the state miner are higher. Workers at the massive Radomiro Tomic mine staged a work stoppage in late March to protest the death of a worker in a landslide. They said they had warned management that the area was dangerous. The general manager resigned after days of protests. "They're going to give (Keller) many headaches," a trader said, adding it was too early to say just how the miner's production could be hit. CHILE OPS SEEN SMOOTHER THIS YEAR Yet, on a purely operational front, things are looking more upbeat for Chile. Escondida and world No.3 copper mine Collahuasi are set to boost their output this year as heavy investment pays off. Emblematically, Antofagasta Minerals' mine Esperanza, or "Hope," finally lived up to its name by overcoming operational woes last year to greatly boost the Chilean company's output. (For more on mining in Chile, please see: ) "The market is increasingly feeling the impact of this shift (in production)," said Ivan Szpakowski, base metals analyst with Credit Suisse. "The increase in annual TC/RCs was one reflection of this, as has been the run-up in LME inventories and falling physical premiums." Treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings. But operational risks also loom in the rugged country, where mines are often vulnerable to unexpected patches of poor ore grades, extreme weather or accidents high up in the Andes. And the billions of dollars being thrown into bettering ores or averting technical glitches in Chile's tired deposits may also be frustrated if labor action resurges. Chile will have to work hard to prove its best copper years are not behind it. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Josephine Mason, Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)