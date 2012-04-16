* Prices seen stable in 2012-2013, falling from 2014
* China's slowdown will not affect Chile in the near term
* Chile intends to double exploration investment
SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile's copper production is
expected to grow by more than 6 percent this year, after falling
3 percent last year, when declining ore grades and production
disruption hit the country's output, Chile's mining minister
said on Monday.
"Last year we had a small decrease but this year we expect a
significant increase compared with last year," Chilean Mining
Minister Hernan de Solminihac told reporters on the sidelines of
the CESCO exploration forum.
"We are still working on the numbers but this year the
(production) increase should be above 6 percent compared with
last year."
Top copper supplier Chile, which provides around one third
of the world's copper, produced 5.24 million tonnes of the red
metal in 2011, or 3.2 percent less than in 2010, according to
the government statistics agency INE.
Declining ore grades and production disruption due to labor
issues and unfavorable weather were largely blamed for the
decline.
To offset this, the Chilean government is trying to step up
exploration investment.
"Ideally we would like to get to the same (exploration
investment) levels seen in the past. We currently account for
about 5 percent and would like to get to 10 percent of global
investment," Solminihac said.
Lower economic growth in top copper consumer China should
not affect the mining operations and copper demand in Chile,
according to the minister.
"You always have to pay attention to China's copper
consumption, China being the largest copper consumer, but
according to the information we have got, lower consumption in
China should not affect us, at least in the near-term," the
minister said.
Asked about copper prices expectations, Solminihac said he
expected prices to remain stable, around current levels for the
next two years.
Prices, however, are expected to decline after 2014 as more
production comes on stream, he added.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, Felipe Iturrieta and Josephine
Mason; Editing by Simon Gardner and Tim Dobbyn)