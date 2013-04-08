SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean state-owned Codelco
has restarted shipments of copper following the end
of a port strike, though it will take roughly a month for
shipments to be normal, the mining company's chief executive
Thomas Keller said on Monday.
Most ports in Chile were returning to normal operations on
Saturday after an extended strike that slammed the No. 1 copper
producer's exports.
Keller told reporters ahead of the CESCO/CRU copper
conference in Santiago this week that he doesn't expect a
relevant impact on copper production due to labor strife during
2013, an election year in Chile.
Unions representing workers at Codelco, the world's biggest
copper producer, and mining companies including BHP Billiton
said they will announce a planned nationwide
strike on Monday.