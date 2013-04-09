(In April 8 story, corrects figure for Chile's 2011 copper
exploration spending to 16 percent of global total, instead of
18 percent, paragraph 9)
By Julie Gordon
SANTIAGO, April 8 Chile could boost copper
exploration by encouraging state-owned giant Codelco,
the world's biggest producer of the metal, to partner with
private mining companies, industry executives said on Monday.
Chile sits on the world's largest copper reserves and is
also the world's largest producer of the metal, but aged, tired
deposits dragged Codelco's output last year to its lowest level
since 2008, while costs soared 40 percent on the year.
Codelco, and its smaller peer ENAMI, own large swathes of
land with copper reserves which they are not currently
exploiting.
To capitalise on these properties, the state-owned companies
should form joint ventures with smaller firms to explore these
assets, said Cristian Quinzio, a director of the Centre for
Copper and Mining Studies (CESCO).
"We should encourage state-owned companies to put more
mining properties into private company hands through
partnerships," Quinzio told an exploration forum in Santiago.
"Those companies should be leaders in promoting joint
ventures - directly calling tenders or taking actions to invite
mainly junior companies to explore, while still maintaining the
buyback option - just in case."
Hochschild Mining Plc, a mid-sized silver producer
based in London, has succeeded in developing some of its South
American assets using a similar model, said Isac Burstein, vice
president for business development.
"It lowers development time and it lowers your risk, because
you're not investing in a very early stage project where you
don't know what the outcome is going to be," he said.
THE NEXT GENERATION
Last year, Chile's spending on copper exploration fell to 15
percent of the global total from 16 percent in 2011, according
to a report by industry analysts SNL Metals Economics Group.
The group's Chief Executive Michael Chender said companies
should spend more on grassroots exploration to find the next
generation of projects.
"Grassroots is where new supply to the industry comes from,"
he said. "You can make an acquisition, but that's just
reshuffling assets as far as the overall industry is concerned."
To encourage exploration work, the government can also raise
the cost of patents it requires mining companies to pay to
maintain their concessions, CESCO's Quinzio said.
Companies pay these patents if their properties remain idle,
but they obtain tax breaks from the government if they develop
these concessions.
Higher patent costs may encourage larger companies to either
start developing properties or divest them, Quinzio added.
"We need a more aggressive attitude by companies," he said.
"Companies keep large properties, but they are not working on
them. If we boost the patent, maybe it will make those companies
question why they aren't working."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)