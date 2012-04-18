By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, April 18 South African miner Gold
Fields, the world's No. 4 gold producer, increased the
initial investment for its Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2
billion, the company's vice president for South America told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Initial investment at the Chucapaca gold project, which Gold
Fields is developing with Peruvian top precious metals miner
Buenaventura , was previously reported at $750
million.
Gold Fields expects to hand in the environmental impact
study for the gold project and to complete Chucapaca's
feasibility study during the second half of 2012, company VP
Juan Luis Kruger said.
Mineral resources at Chucapaca have increased to 7.6 million
ounces of gold equivalent, from a prior estimate of 5.6 million
ounces of gold equivalent.
Gold Fields is optimistic Chucapaca can kick off operations
by the end of 2015, Kruger said.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gary Hill)