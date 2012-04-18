* Chucapaca investment jumps to $1.2 bln from $750 mln
* Feasibility study at Chucapaca ready in second half 2012
* Gold Fields looks to start Chucapaca ops by end-2015
SANTIAGO, April 18 South African miner Gold
Fields, the world's No. 4 gold producer, increased the
initial investment for its Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2
billion, the company's vice president for South America told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Initial investment at the Chucapaca gold project, which Gold
Fields is developing with Peruvian top precious metals miner
Buenaventura , was previously reported at $750
million.
"It's a project that will require a substantial investment
of resources ... $1.2 billion initially and then $300 to $400
million during the mine's life to maintain operations," company
Vice President Juan Luis Kruger said.
Gold Fields expects to submit the environmental impact study
for the gold project and to complete Chucapaca's feasibility
study during the second half of 2012, he said.
Mineral resources at Chucapaca have increased to 7.6 million
ounces of gold equivalent from a prior estimate of 5.6 million
ounces of gold equivalent.
Kruger is optimistic Chucapaca can kick off operations by
the end of 2015, although the start date will ultimately depend
on concluding negotiations with the communities involved and the
regulatory permits.
With Chucapaca, Gold Fields looks to avoid the same
misfortunes of other Peruvian projects that have been suspended
due to actions by social groups opposed to their development,
Kruger said.
"Hopefully Chucapaca can become an emblematic project for
mining development in Peru, in a context where we see too much
pressure against the development of new projects."
Regarding Gold Fields' Cerro Corona mine, also in Peru, the
company expects production in 2012 to decline from last year's
output of 385,000 ounces of gold equivalent. That was composed
of 160,000 ounces gold and 38,000 tonnes of copper.
"Our forecast for this year is that production should be
between 320,000 and 340,000 ounces of gold equivalent ...
because as we get deeper in the deposit the copper grades
essentially start to decline", he said.
Meanwhile, with regards to expanding to other countries in
the region, Kruger said the company is currently working on two
advanced exploration projects in central Chile. Kruger also
highlighted the purchase of the Argentine Taguas exploration
project, which he called "very prospective."
Gold Fields is also interested in exploring soon in
Colombia.
