* Chile copper still a favourite for Japanese trade houses

* Investors "a little more" assertive, content with minority stakes

* Resource-rich Africa too risky for some

By Susan Thomas and Osamu Tsukimori

SANTIAGO/TOKYO, April 16 Cash-rich Japanese trade houses are scouring Chile to buttress their sturdy mining asset portfolios and are content to remain silent investors after pulling off a recent string of deals in some of the largest copper mining projects in the world.

As workers at top global copper producer Codelco staged a 24-hour strike last week, executives from firms such as Mitsui and Marubeni met up in the vast lobby of a Santiago hotel where the annual CESCO/CRU copper conference took place.

"Investors are becoming a little more assertive, because there aren't that many good projects anymore, but the style hasn't changed. We want to remain in Chile and we want to remain passive investors," said an executive at one of the top five Japanese trade houses.

"We want to have a higher share (in mining projects), perhaps 15 percent, instead of 10," said the executive, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Investments in coal, iron ore and copper, among other commodities, have provided a strong base for earnings for the trade houses, collectively known as sg shsha.

They have become prime movers in staking claims in the world's natural resources, as Chinese demand for metals pressures miners to scramble for the last few promising copper deposits left to exploit.

And they are the partners of choice for many global miners with projects in Chile; they are conservative and reliable and have the cash, analysts and company executives say.

"They are excellent partners," KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said of Sumitomo, a partner in the company's $3.9 billion Sierra Gorda project in Chile's Atacama desert. Poland's KGHM is Europe's No.2 copper producer.

"It's a win win situation. Both parties are really engaged in the project and both are satisfied with the partnership. We don't see any cultural clash."

It's also good for the trade houses' portfolios. While analysts have forecast surpluses of metal and restrained growth in big copper consumer China in the next two years, demand is likely to pick up from around 2015/16.

"Japan has a very big neighbour that is evolving its commodities business abroad," Wirth said. "They know there might be constraints on the supply side so there is no other way for them."

The project, 55 percent owned by KGHM, is one of the world's largest copper projects, and is on track to start production in the second quarter of 2014.

"Trading houses cannot operate the business by themselves, so basically they are minority investors with holdings of 20-30 percent for example," Yasuhiro Narita, senior analyst at Nomura Securities, said.

"They do not participate in any bids, and they want to buy on a negotiation basis with the other parties. For example the business partners may offer trading houses an opportunity for a joint fund-raiser for a project."

They absorb the profits via their stakes, and sell output to their home country, China and India among others, he said.

A JUMPING CATCH

But, Narita added, there had been recent cases of what he called "a jumping catch", in which trading houses paid high prices for particularly juicy deals, with the prospect that those deals will lead to other projects in the longer term.

London-listed Antofagasta sold a 30 percent stake in its pricey Antucoya copper mine project to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp to help shoulder the burden of the costs.

The project, in Chile's arid, northern Atacama region, was halted in December to carry out a review of its costs, but the company said last month that construction would resume.

Antofagasta Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said the arrangement with Marubeni worked well, as did other projects in which units of Japanese trade houses were involved.

"They were involved to help develop the projects through credit financing, equity and off-take contracts. And they have had good results in terms of dividends," Hernandez told Reuters last week.

"They have been quite successful in their approach and I believe they want to keep the current approach."

To end a legal battle, global miner Anglo American last year sold a stake in its coveted Anglo American Sur holdings, giving Codelco and its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co, a 29.5 percent stake.

Before that Anglo sold 24.5 percent of the properties to Mitsubishi for a hefty $5.4 billion.

Mitsui's direct ownership amounts to roughly 5 percent, but it will have the right to market the Codelco-Mitsui venture's entire output share, 120,000 tonnes of copper per year, from the unit's south-central Chilean assets, which include the Los Bronces copper mine, slated to become the world's fifth biggest.

"There are few locations around the world where copper output is increasing, and at the same time demand from developing countries including China is very strong," Yasushi Takahashi, chief operating officer of Mitsui's Mineral & Metal Resources Business Unit, said when the deal was announced.

"The bottom line is we expect the tight copper market to continue."

Chile is still the world's largest copper producer by far, with its solid institutions and strong growth, and despite dwindling ore grades, rising costs and a restive workforce.

"It's rare (for Japanese trade houses) to go somewhere they don't have relations with companies already, and in many cases, projects are cropping up from cases where they already have relationships in terms of trade," Nomura Securities' Narita said.

Chile is also banking on attracting $100 billion in mining investment and boosting annual copper output by more than 30 percent to over 7 million tonnes by 2020.

And it is still among the top countries of choice for Japanese trade houses when it comes to copper, while other more adventurous investors are focusing increasingly on resource-rich, high-risk Africa.

"Labour shortages are a global issue, not just in Chile, and operation costs are high everywhere," the first executive at the Japanese trade house said.

"So for copper, we still like Chile; it's transparent and unlike the Chinese we prefer relatively low-risk investments. Would we look at Africa? In my humble opinion, no."