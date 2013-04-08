(Corrects first paragraph to say "percentage point" instead of
"percent.")
* Sees market growth at 2.5 pct vs 3.5 it expected in Jan
* U.S. market stronger than thought, China sluggish
* Steps away from spot market, secured long-term contracts
By Susan Thomas
SANTIAGO, April 8 Copper products maker Luvata
has trimmed 1 percentage point from its expectations for 2013
market growth mainly due to the financial crisis in Europe, and
has warned of sluggish demand in China, one of its biggest
markets, Chief Executive John Peter Leesi said on Monday.
The Europe-headquartered company, whose products are used in
heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, now
sees market growth at 2.5 percent, down from the 3.5 percent it
had expected in January, Leesi said in an interview on the
sidelines of the CRU/CESCO conference in Santiago.
"We remain positive about the U.S., we see the U.S. as a
stronger market even than we thought a while ago," Leesi said.
"However, Europe is not improving at all, there is no
improvement in Europe. And that is the main reason we have taken
down our expectations for 2013."
Around 40 percent of Luvata's business is in Asia, 30
percent in Europe and 30 percent in the United States.
However, while Luvata's first-quarter sales were "pretty
flat" compared with last year, the company's order book is
fairly robust, Leesi said.
"We shouldn't take that as an expression that we see a lot
of growth coming, but it doesn't look like it will get worse
globally even if we think that Europe could get a little worse,"
he said.
China too, Luvata's main market, was surprisingly weak last
year, and the company has noted a slow start in the first
quarter, Luvata Senior Vice President Sourcing Bob Kickham said
in the same interview.
He pointed to air conditioner shipments, which shrank around
10 to 20 percent last year.
"We have never seen numbers like that in China. We're
waiting for a recovery there, and it just shows that China was
surprisingly weak last year and there is still some way to go
before we can talk about a recovery in China," Kickham said.
"This is now the high season for (air conditioners and
refrigeration), so our people on the ground say it should be
coming soon, but this has not yet translated into orders for
us."
To offset Europe's poor performance and a shaky economic
recovery in China, the company wants to capture market share in
the United States, and move into Latin America and the
peripheral markets in Europe, like Russia, and even the Middle
East.
"This is in order to improve sales out of Europe and not
only rely on the core European markets," Leesi said.
Unlike last year, the company has stepped away from buying
material in the spot market in the first quarter and has secured
long-term contracts with suppliers, Luvata Vice-President Metals
Ian Scarlett said.
"We believe that the risk was premiums had more upside
potential, so we have as a consequence been a lot quieter in the
spot market during the first quarter," Scarlett said.
"That's because business has remained relatively flat so we
haven't seen any spikes in production, and secondly because we
have secured long-term contracts with flexibility that have
allowed us to step away from the spot market."
The tactic appears to have paid off.
"What we are seeing now are stronger premiums due to Chilean
strikes, due to arbitrage, due to warehouse queues and we made
sure we would not be exposed to that situation."
Premiums are paid above the London Metal Exchange cash price
to cover delivery costs including transport and
insurance. The LME, though, is the market of last resort and
buyers can lock-in long-term contracts with suppliers.
However, trading houses and banks have been drawing spare
copper into their warehouses, which combined with an imminent
strike in top copper producer Chile has pushed copper premiums
in Europe to $80 to $100 a tonne versus $50-70 at the end up
February.
"It's an issue for us on two sides: if we need material if
there is a spike in production and we need material relatively
quickly we have on occasion gone to LME warehouses to source
that material, that today can be a problem for us," Scarlett
said.
"The bigger issue is that the warehouses have historically
been buyers of last resort, and today they are buyers of first
resort. And what it is doing is causing a premium distortion for
consumers."
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)