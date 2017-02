April 18 OZ Minerals is interested in buying copper and gold mining assets and is actively looking for potential targets in Chile and Peru in the company's first foray into South America, Chief Executive Officer Terry Burgess said on Wednesday.

The uncertainty over the strength of copper demand and prices this year has already opened up opportunities for the Australian copper and gold miner, he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the CESCO copper conference. (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)