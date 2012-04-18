(Adds executive comments, background, context on copper market)
By Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta
April 18 OZ Minerals is interested in
buying copper and gold mining assets and is actively looking for
potential targets in Chile and Peru in the company's first foray
into South America, Chief Executive Officer Terry Burgess said
on Wednesday.
The uncertainty over the strength of copper demand and
prices this year has already opened up opportunities for the
Australian copper and gold miner, he told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of the CESCO copper conference.
"I think that now, due to uncertainty in the market, there
will be more opportunities to buy," Burgess said.
"I have seen more opportunities recently than I have ever
seen in the last couple of years. Maybe people are taking some
note of the uncertainty and think if they are going to sell
their assets now it's the right time to do so."
OZ, which owns the Prominent Hill copper mine in South
Australia, has recently bought the Carrapateena copper project
in South Australia and aims to build a pipeline of projects
through acquisitions and organic development, its Website said.
Its only operations outside Australia are two exploration
projects, in the United States and Cambodia. The company was
created through the merger of Oxiana and Zinifex in 2008.
Concerns that copper prices, which have tripled in value in
the last decade to around $8,000 per tonne, will fall in the
near term may provide opportunities as companies may look to
sell and cash in at what could be the top of the market.
Large stocks of copper in Asian warehouses and throughout
the copper production chain, coupled with weaker Chinese demand
and a fragile global economic situation are weighing on the
market.
OZ Minerals thinks this situation could provide good buying
opportunities as it believes the longer term copper story
remains positive.
"We are actively looking for copper and copper-gold mines in
Chile and Peru ... We are looking for anything that has the
potential to produce between 15,000 and 150,000 tonnes of
copper," Burgess said.
"Our preference would be brownfield exploration as a
starting point. A joint venture would also be good with the
right partners."
Although miners are facing increasing costs such as power,
labour, taxes and royalties, their profit margins remain
healthy, while copper smelters suffer more from low refining
charges, Burgess said.
Miners pay smelters a fee to treat their concentrate and
refine it into metal. That means the lower the fee, the more
advantageous it is for the miner.
A continued shortage of concentrate pushed these charges
below $30 per tonne/3 cents per lb in March, down from around
$35 earlier in the month.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)